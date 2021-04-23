Police issue endangered advisory for Manistee woman, her three children

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Apr. 23—Michigan State Police are looking for a missing mother and her three children.

State police issued an "endangered missing" advisory Friday for Kimberly Barrentine and three of her four children.

On Thursday, a court ordered Barrentine to turn her children over to Child Protective Services, but when officials went to get them, she fled with the children to an unknown location.

One of the children was found earlier Friday at a home in Midland, but the other three remain missing.

The missing children are: — Trevor Alan-Peter Edens, 12; — Talissa Lynn Barrentine, 8; — Tallyn Lee Smith, 6.

Barrentine was last seen in the 100 block of Taylor in Manistee. She is driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with no license plate and damage to the rear passenger door, according to authorities.

Police said Barrentine is suffering from drug withdrawal, hallucinating and driving erratically.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Barrentine or her three children should call the Manistee Police Department at (231) 398-3281.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Recommended Stories

  • Boy shot while in car with father released from hospital

    A young boy who was shot while inside a car with his father in Southwest Philadelphia is now back home recovering.

  • Consumer Reports finds Tesla Autopilot works with no one in the driver seat

    Tesla is in the news again over another deadly crash involving one of its cars, in this case, the Model S. Investigators from the scene are certain that neither of the deceased occupants were in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash (one in the passenger seat and the other in the rear seat). Elon Musk has tweeted to say that the company’s data shows the vehicle was not operating on Autopilot and that the car was not equipped with the company's more advanced, but still hands-on driving assist (confusingly called "Full Self-Driving").

  • Facebook, YouTube, Twitter execs to testify at Senate hearing on algorithms

    Aides said they hoped to draw bipartisan interest by focusing the session on structural issues in how companies approach content moderation.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William Are Off to a “Good Start” in Mending Their Relationship

    This comes after reports of their situation being “extremely frosty” after Philip’s funeral.

  • Officials say carrier to help protect Afghanistan pullout

    The Pentagon has decided to keep an aircraft carrier in the Middle East to help provide protection for American and coalition troops during their planned withdrawal from Afghanistan in coming weeks, U.S. defense officials said Friday. Also, two U.S. Air Force bombers will be deployed to Afghanistan as part of the pre-pullout bolstering of security. The moves back up Pentagon officials' public assurances that U.S. forces will be prepared to meet whatever resistance the Taliban might present during the withdrawal of more than 10,000 U.S. and coalition troops starting after May 1.

  • Torrance Man Allegedly Receives Bizarre Anti-Asian Mail From 'Church of Scientology'

    A man became the recipient of anti-Asian mail identifying the Church of Scientology as the return address in Torrance, Calif. Alex, identified only by his first name, saw the personalized letter included anti-Asian slurs such as "Kung Flu" and "Die-Ch**k," after returning home from a family trip. The return address was for the Church of Scientology located in Commerce.

  • Cop dies of COVID at age 32, Texas sheriff says. ‘His whole life was ahead of him’

    “Deputy Gwosdz loved his job. He had a servant’s heart,” the sheriff said.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

    BENOIT TESSIEREight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday. Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian TwitterOne eyewitness, Avinash Patil, told reporters outside the hospital that no doctors were present at the time. “I got a call at around 3 a.m. from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital,” he said. “As I reached the hospital, I saw fire engines outside. The ICU on the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, and I couldn’t see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-10 bodies there.”Shah, the hospital chief, insisted all safety norms were followed and that “doctors were present,” according to local media reports. Earlier in the week, an oxygen leak in Maharashtra state, near where the fire broke out, resulted in the death of 24 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.To make terrible matters even worse, India reported its highest one-day number of cases, recording 332,730 new infections in a 24-hour period. In the same period, 2,263 people died with COVID-19.India has been overwhelmed by new cases coupled with a critical shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and now ventilators. Many desperate families have been forced to turn to black-market price gougers who have been able to buy hospital space from corrupt administrators.The spike in cases comes as political rallies are still being held and after a month-long religious ceremony continues to bring millions of people to the Ganges River.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not calling a national lockdown to try to mitigate the spread and for hosting rallies ahead of elections in May. Government officials have said the previous lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic was economically devastating to many manual laborers who then traveled by foot from home cities to their villages, carrying the virus with them. The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Modi called the ICU fire “tragic” and offered condolences over Twitter. Many of the comments on his tweet begged him to call a national lockdown to try to save lives. In a shocking expose published in Time magazine, Indian journalist Rana Ayyub paints a horrific picture from the ground, writing about states essentially hijacking oxygen trucks and stealing supplies for their own hospitals, and disturbing allegations of underreporting deaths. Ayyub lays the blame for the debacle squarely on Modi’s shoulders, accusing him of ignoring the fact that his Trump-style rallies are super-spreader events, and for letting the ball drop on vaccines.“Why was India caught unprepared as the second wave ravaged a cross-section of Indian society?” Ayyub writes. “The responsibility lies with a strongman regime that has ignored all caution.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The ‘Blob Sofa’ Is In—Why Tastemakers Can’t Get Enough of Bulbous Seating

    The low-slung, rotund, adaptable seating of the 1970s is having a comeback

  • A deadly fight 33 years ago shows just how destructive a war between the US and Iran could get

    Operation Praying Mantis, the largest US naval action since World War II, offers a glimpse of what a US-Iran war could look like now.

  • 14 Oscar-winning movies that haven't stood the test of time

    The 93rd annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 25. We took a look back at the most glaring missteps in Oscars history.

  • Sam Wilson finally follows in Captain America's footsteps with his new suit upgrade on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

    After being teased on the penultimate episode of season one of the Marvel show, fans finally got a proper look at the new comic-book-inspired outfit.

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • Federal prosecutors are considering charges against Derek Chauvin for an incident in 2017 when he knelt on a Black teen, ABC News reports

    Chauvin - who was convicted of murdering George Floyd -allegedly knelt on a Black teen in 2017 for nearly 17 minutes.

  • Chrissy Teigen, John Legend cut price of posh California mansion by $6M. Take a look

    The famous couple originally listed the mansion in August for $23.95 million.

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Colombia police, military raid illegal gold mining operation

    The mine is located in the municipality of Magui Payan, a remote zone of southern Colombia where there's no piped water and communications links are tenuous. The rate of extreme poverty tops 80% in the region, according to Mayor Alejandro Juvenal Quiñones.

  • The US military is turning to special operators to fend off Russian and Chinese influence in its neighborhood

    By using information operations, or propaganda, Beijing and Moscow are trying to gain an economic, intelligence, and military advantage.

  • Brett Favre said it's hard to believe that Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd, and other athletes have lashed out at him in response

    The Hall of Fame quarterback made the comments Wednesday on his podcast "Bolling With Favre."