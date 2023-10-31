Police issue Halloween dispersal order in Perton

Police have issued a dispersal order to crack down on anti-social behaviour linked to Halloween.

Powers, in place in Perton, south Staffordshire, run for 24 hours until 00:00 GMT on 1 November.

The order allows police to return under-16s to their homes and follows previous trouble.

"In recent years, fireworks and eggs have been thrown at premises in the area with police vehicles also targeted," said Staffordshire Police.

There were reports of fireworks being used dangerously by masked youths in the village, near Wolverhampton, in 2022.

The order, granted under section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, gives officers the power to disperse anyone to reduce the likelihood of members of the public being "harassed, alarmed or distressed".

"Following previous anti-social behaviour issues on Halloween in recent years, officers will be patrolling the area to tackle any instances of crime or anti-social behaviour," said Sgt Jason Dorrington, of the south Staffordshire local policing team.

"We understand the impact this behaviour can have and are continuing to work with partner agencies to tackle issues reported by our communities.

"We encourage parents and guardians to ensure they know where their children are, what they are up to, and who they are with."

Failing to comply with the order, which also covers Anders Square, is a criminal offence.

