Police issue Mattie’s Call for 77-year-old South Fulton man
South Fulton police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing disabled person out of South Fulton.
Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 77-year-old Monroe Crawford of South Fulton, Georgia.
According to a police report, Crawford is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He may be seen traveling on foot or in a 2013 red Toyota Corolla.
Crawford is a 5′7 black man, with a bald head and weighs 130 lbs.
Police said he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.
There were no details on his last known location and police did not release a photo of Crawford, only a description.
If you have any information on where Crawford may be, contact South Fulton police at 404-431-6344.
