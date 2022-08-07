Police issue Mattie’s Call for 77-year-old South Fulton man

South Fulton police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing disabled person out of South Fulton.

Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 77-year-old Monroe Crawford of South Fulton, Georgia.

According to a police report, Crawford is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He may be seen traveling on foot or in a 2013 red Toyota Corolla.

Crawford is a 5′7 black man, with a bald head and weighs 130 lbs.

Police said he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

There were no details on his last known location and police did not release a photo of Crawford, only a description.

If you have any information on where Crawford may be, contact South Fulton police at 404-431-6344.

