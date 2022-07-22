K9 shot in officer-involved incident, 2 dead as police search for suspect in North Jacksonville

A K-9 officer was shot during an officer-involved incident on Friday, sources tell Action News Jax.

Sources also tell Action News Jax that two people are dead.

For about two hours, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told people to shelter in place as they searched for an armed suspect near Zoo Parkway and Busch Drive. Around 4:30 p.m. JSO said the scene had “stabilized.”

Action News Jax is following this developing story with live updates below:

UPDATE, 5:02 p.m.: The lockdown at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has been lifted. The zoo was on lockdown as police searched for the suspect.

UPDATE, 4:44 p.m.: A source tells Action News Jax that the K-9 officer shot is named Huk. He has been involved in high-profile cases, such as the search for Patrick McDowell, a suspect who killed a Nassau County deputy in September 2021.

His brother, Chaos, was shot during the pursuit of McDowell.

Huk also helped take down a suspect during a January SWAT callout on Jacksonville’s Southside.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

UPDATE, 4:34 p.m.: Sources tell Action News Jax that two people are dead.

UPDATE, 4:28 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the incident scene “has stabilized.” Police said it is now safe to move about if you have been sheltering in place.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.: Action News Jax received images of a K9 being airlifted near the officer-involved incident.

Sources tell us the K9 was shot. Action News Jax is working to learn more.

Action News Jax received photos of a K9 being airlifted near an office-involved incident.

Action News Jax received photos of a K9 being airlifted near an office-involved incident.

Action News Jax received photos of a K9 being airlifted near an office-involved incident.

Action News Jax received photos of a K9 being airlifted near an office-involved incident.

ORIGINAL STORY, 2:35 p.m.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter in place order for an area of North Jacksonville due to an “officer-involved incident.”

JSO is asking people to avoid the area of Zoo Parkway and Busch Drive due to a heavy police presence.

JSO said there continues to be an active search for an armed suspect in this area.

JSO is asking people to avoid this area. If you are in the area, JSO is asking that you shelter in place.

Story continues

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said it is currently locked down -- not letting anyone in or out -- as they cooperate with JSO’s investigation.

#JSO is asking everyone to avoid the area of Zoo Pkwy and Busch Drive due to an active police scene. If in the area, shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/4Yh6rvS4ek — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will have the latest details as soon as they become available.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.