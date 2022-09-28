LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sixteen-year-old Jada Nour is believed to be an endangered teen, and Lafayette police issued a Silver Alert in an effort to find her.

Nour was last seen getting into a silver Ford Fiesta that had a temporary license plate about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cary Home for Children in Lafayette. She is believed to be in a company of Jontae Liggins, 18, of Lafayette.

Police noted that they do not believe Nour was abducted, but they believe she is an endangered juvenile.

She was wearing a white Sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Nour is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Silver alerts are issued in Indiana when there are underlying circumstances that might pose a danger to the person's health.

If anyone knows or sees Nour or Liggings, please call Lafayette police Detective Kurt Sinks at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police issue a Silver Alert for Lafayette teen