Police issue silver alert for missing 19-year-old woman in Southington

The Southington Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Nyla Tolo was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday night at her home near Mount Vernon Road in Southington. She has a developmental disability, according to police.

Police believe that she may have been picked up in the area by an unidentified person. The family reported that Tolo left her place without her phone and has not contacted them since.

Tolo was described as a 5-foot-6 woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She reportedly always wears and does not leave the house without a red and black flannel shirt, black backpack and an orange- or salmon-colored fanny pack.

According to a Facebook post from her mother, there will be a vigil for her safe return Thursday at 7 p.m. on the Southington Green at 75 Main Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or sees her is asked to contact Southington Police at 860-621-0101.