Police issue statement after photo allegedly shows student with gun inside local school

Police have issued a statement after a photo circulating social media shows what appears to be a student posing with a gun inside a local school.

On Sept. 20 Huber Heights Police Department’s school resource officers were made aware of the photo showing two students posing inside Wayne High School.

One person was holding what appeared to be a gun.

Huber Heights police confirmed that the photo was taken inside the high school but was taken over the weekend when school was not in session.

The two in the picture are also not believed to be students within the district, police said.

School resource officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police said potential charges will be filed after an investigation is complete.

News Center 7 has reached out to the district for comment and will update if we hear back.



