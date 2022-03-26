Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Ronkonkoma Parade

RONKONKOMA, NY — The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a traffic advisory, informing motorists of road closures due to the Ronkonkoma St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

The department's brass is urging motorists to find alternate routes because starting at noon, Patchogue-Holbrook Road be closed from Ackerly Lane to Portion Road. At 1:45 p.m., Hawkins Avenue from School Street to Express Drive North, as well as Church Street from Hawkins Avenue to Pond Road, and Church Street from Hawkins Avenue to Pond Road will close.

Ronkonkoma Avenue from Express Drive North to Weichers Street will close at 2 p.m. when the parade kicks off. All roads will reopen after the parade at 4 p.m.





