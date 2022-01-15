Police issue warning about carjackers

Jan. 14—HIGH POINT — A group of young men stole a woman's car at gunpoint early Friday and then tried to rob at least two other people in their cars, and police are warning the public to be vigilant.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., a woman in a rented Dodge Journey SUV in the parking lot at the corner of Westchester Drive and Lexington Avenue saw a thin man in his 20s and wearing a purple, gaiter-style mask walk up to the driver's side of her car and point a gun at her until she got out of the vehicle, the High Point Police Department said. She then saw two or three other men, also thin and apparently in their 20s and wearing gaiters, get out of a white Toyota RAV-4. Several of the men got into the Dodge, and then both vehicles drove off, heading east on Lexington.

Shortly afterward, police were called to the 900 block of N. Main Street, where a man said he was stopped at a traffic light when a Dodge Journey and a Toyota RAV-4 tried to box him in, police said. Several young men wearing gaiters, one of them with a gun, got out, but the driver then sped off, and the two SUVs did not follow.

While officers were speaking with that man, a woman drove up to the officers who were still talking to the first woman on Westchester and said she was starting to leave the parking lot of her apartment complex in the 1700 block of N. Hamilton Street when a Dodge Journey and a Toyota RAV-4 tried to box her in, police said. She said that four men got out of the SUVs and started to approach her, but she was able to speed away.

"While the investigation is ongoing," the police press release said, "due to the violent nature of these crimes and three attempts encapsulated in a short period of time, the High Point Police Department wanted to disseminate this information for increased public safety, vigilance, and situational awareness."

Anyone with information can call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.