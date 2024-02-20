Police issue warnings over Blackburn courier fraud scammers

Police asked people to be vigilant of the "callous scammers"

Police have issued warnings about scammers pretending to be police officers after a rise in courier fraud.

It comes after two reports of attempted courier fraud in Blackburn last week, Lancashire Police said.

Both victims received a call from someone who introduced themselves as a police office and said someone had tried to use their bank card and steal money from them, the force said.

Neither victim lost any money and the incidents are being investigated.

Det Con Eve Maderson said: "These are two cases of attempted courier fraud, which could have ended far worse than [they] thankfully did.

"These two individuals' suspicions were raised by the phone call they received and reported it to us.

"Doing so saved them from the probable loss of thousands of pounds."

The force told residents to be vigilant of scams and make loved ones, especially those who may be more vulnerable, aware of what these scams may look like to help protect them from "callous scammers".

