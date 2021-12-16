Police issue warrant for Baldwin's cell phone in investigation of 'Rust' shooting





Police have issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin's iPhone on Thursday as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie "Rust."

The Santa Fe sheriff's department wants to search Baldwin's phone for evidence relating to Hutchins's death, according to the search warrant, which authorizes police to access all text messages and photos on the actor's iPhone, as well as access to his cloud.

The search warrant, obtained by Deadline, said "Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins."

"Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)," the affidavit said.

The search warrant also allows police to download Baldwin's images, social network accounts, private messages and deleted files like images, messages and browser history.

"Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation," the search warrant said. "Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews."

The search warrant said that Baldwin told police he exchanged emails with the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, on what style of gun to use in the film.

"Affiant has not included every fact related to this investigation, but has included only those facts Affiant believes are necessary to establish probable cause, for the issuance of a search warrant for the above mentioned device," it added.

Authorities say Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when Baldwin fired a gun holding a suspected live round while the Academy Award winner was working on a scene for the Western film in October.

Story continues

Baldwin allegedly shot Hutchins and Souza after he was handed an antique pistol and told that it was cold and not loaded.

"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," the actor told George Stephanopoulos in December in his first TV interview since the October shooting on the film's New Mexico set.

Baldwin deleted his verified Twitter account soon after his ABC interview was aired.