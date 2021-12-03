Police: Jackson man told 15-year-old nephew to carjack 80-year-old at Clinton Walmart

A Jackson man was charged in connection with the carjacking of an 80-year-old woman Thursday at a Clinton Walmart.

David Tyler, 31, instructed his teenage nephew to carjack the woman, said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman. As of Friday afternoon, no charges have been filed against the 15-year-old, Hayman said.

Tyler's 3-year-old and 15-year-old nephews were with him at the time of the carjacking outside the Highway 80 store, Hayman said. The carjacking victim was not injured, Hayman said.

Hayman said Tyler led police on a car chase south on Interstate 55 from Clinton. Jackson police took Tyler into custody after the vehicle was spotted at Cox and Valley streets, said Sam Brown, public information officer for the department.

Police recovered a 9 mm handgun from Tyler, Brown said.

Hayman said Tyler has served prison time for residential robbery.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping Clinton police seek a prosecution on federal charges, Hayman said, but did not elaborate.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson man arrested for Clinton carjacking of 80-year-old