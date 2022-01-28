Police: Jacksonville Beach woman robbed by intruders making fake Amazon delivery

An armed home invasion Thursday in Jacksonville Beach has police searching for a man who masqueraded as a delivery driver wearing what looked like an Amazon uniform jacket.

The robbery occurred about 7 p.m. at a home in the 3500 block of South First Street. A man wearing a blue and gray jacket with an Amazon logo on the back walked up to the home with a package, police said. A second person in a red and blue or black jacket was behind him.

This security image shows a man wearing a jacket with an Amazon logo on the back and carrying a package and a second accomplice behind him. Jacksonville Beach police said they were involved in a home-invasion robbery Thursday on South First Street.

The first man told the victim she needed to sign for the package, and as she went to retrieve a pen, the pair entered the home, police said. The first man with the package pulled out a handgun and told the woman to get into a bedroom. The accomplice went past her and headed to an upstairs bedroom.

A short time later, both intruders ran from the home toward South 35th Avenue and were seen getting into a black Acura TLX with tinted windows. Police did not say what was stolen.

The Police Department said a home-invasion robbery using a fake delivery driver as the cover has not happened in recent years in Jacksonville Beach. But there are ways to make sure residents don't get victimized by the same scam, Sgt. Tonya Tator said.

"They usually have an Amazon shirt on, so look for a uniform for sure," Tator said. "Think about, did you actually order something or someone said they are shipping you a package via Amazon or UPS. If you are not expecting anything, then you should question why someone is there for a delivery."

Police are searching for a black 2018 Acura TLX similar to this one.

Amazon's own information about home deliveries specifies that they can occur between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Drivers are told to knock on the door or ring the doorbell, and only contact the customer directly if it is scheduled or requires a signature. When it is a scheduled and signature delivery, drivers will call the phone number the customer provided on the order.

If no one is at the address when delivery is attempted, Amazon said it will leave the package in a secure location. If no secure location is available or the delivery needs someone to be present, Amazon will send an email to the address on file.

Amazon and many major companies have a delivery app for smartphones and will send text messages or emails to customers alerting them to deliveries, Tator said. All delivery drivers should have a photo ID badge on them. When in doubt, call the delivery service.

She said another red flag was this fake delivery driver asked for a signature on paper.

"Not all packages have to be signed for," Tator said. "... They also use tablets now. The old pen and paper should be a red flag if someone says 'sign here,' because everything is electronic now."

Anyone with any information on the attackers or this home invasion is asked to contact detective Steve Currier at (904) 247-6339 or email at: scurrier@jaxbchfl.net.

dscanlan@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4549

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Armed home invaders in Florida fake Amazon delivery