Police: Janesville man arrested for pulling gun on female at River Flats apartments

Sep. 13—JANESVILLE — Authorities arrested a Janesville man who witnesses said pulled a gun on a female at the River Flats apartment complex Sunday night in downtown Janesville.

According to an alert from Janesville police, Demarco Whitby, 29, of Janesville was taken into custody on suspicion of two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and battery after a woman reported to police that Whitby had pointed a gun at her daughter inside River Flats, 200 N. Jackson St., shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

River Flats, an affordable living apartment complex, is located next door to the Janesville Police Department.

Officers said about an hour after a female at the apartments confirmed Whitby had threatened her with a gun, police observed Whitby leaving River Flats and took him in custody.

Police haven't shared other details of the incident, except to note that officers recovered a gun inside the apartment.