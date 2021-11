Reuters

Thousands of activists from the banned Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) have clashed with security forces in Pakistan over the past two weeks, shouting "death to blasphemers" during demonstrations that have blocked the country's busiest highway and seen at least seven police killed in exchanges of gunfire. Tehrik-e-Labaik (Movement of the Prophet's Followers) is an extremist Sunni Islamist group whose main focus is protecting Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws and punishing blasphemers. The movement was born in 2015 out of a protest campaign to seek the release of Mumtaz Qadri, a police guard who assassinated Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011 over his calls to reform blasphemy legislation.