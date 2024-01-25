Police: JCC bank robber arrested, faces multiple felony charges

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old woman faces multiple felony charges after James City County police said she robbed a Richmond Road bank Wednesday of thousands of dollars. Police said they were able to apprehend the woman within 30 minutes of the robbery.

Katherine Esposito

Katherine Esposito, 19, of James City County, went into the Citizens & Farmers Bank at 7534 Richmond Road and handed an employee a note saying the bank was being robbed, and that she had a gun and a bomb, police said.

James City County Police responded to the hold-up alarm at the bank at 5 p.m., and the suspect, Esposito, according to police, left the bank on foot into a wooded area behind the bank before police got there.

Police said were able to get a detailed suspect description and began a search of the surrounding area, and by 5:30 p.m., they found a pedestrian matching the suspect’s description near the Richmond and Croaker roads intersection, just outside the bank.

Esposito faces felony charges of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and threats to bomb or damage buildings, police said. She was denied bond and was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.