Police: Jeannette man gambled away cash informant provided to buy meth

Jun. 7—A Jeannette man is accused of taking money he earned in a drug deal and gambling it away at a Hempfield casino, according to police.

Craig M. Stout Jr., 48, was arrested Monday on drug, receiving stolen property and money laundering charges.

Greensburg police worked with a confidential informant in October to set up a controlled buy of Adderall from Stout, who offered to take the informant's cash and retrieve crystal methamphetamine from another source, according to court papers.

During the exchange on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. on Harvey Avenue, Stout was given $200, police said. He handed over the prescription medication and told the informant he'd retrieve the methamphetamine, promising to be back in 30 minutes. Investigators followed him to Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield, according to court papers.

Police got records from Stout's visit there.

"It shows that he entered $173 into the slot machines during that time and lost it all," city police wrote in the complaint.

Stout was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for June 15.

