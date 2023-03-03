Police say Jeannette man used gun to rob teenager

Mar. 2—A Jeannette man was denied bail Tuesday after city police said he pointed a gun at a teenager and robbed him of THC oil cartridges.

Devin J. Dapra, 19, is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Jeannette police were notified by Penn-Trafford High School resource officer that a 15-year-old boy reported being robbed at gunpoint Feb. 7 on North Fifth Street while trying to sell the cartridges to a 16-year-old Jeannette boy, according to court papers. The Penn-Trafford teen told police the Jeannette boy forced him into an apartment where a third person wearing a ski mask held a gun to his forehead and took the cartridges.

Police learned the third person's street name and identified him as Dapra, according to court papers.

During a search at his home Tuesday, police said they found a gun, a THC cartridge and drugs and paraphernalia, according to court papers. Police said they found THC oil cartridges and two guns during a previous search at the Jeannette boy's home.

The cartridges are filled with an oil containing THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, and can be used with an electronic cigarette-like device to smoke. Police Chief Donald Johnston Jr. said Wednesday that the Jeannette teen had not been charged.

Dapra did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. A March 9 preliminary hearing is set.

Dapra is on parole in a simple assault case stemming from a June incident in Jeannette, according to online court records.

