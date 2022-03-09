POLICE: Jeffersonville man arrested in Floyds Knobs with over 150 grams of cocaine

Mar. 8—FLOYDS KNOBS — A Jeffersonville man is facing multiple felony drug charges after authorities said they found over 150 grams of cocaine on him along with a stolen handgun and methamphetamine.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane filed charges against Andres O. Zapata, 26, of Jeffersonville on Monday in Floyd Superior Court 1. Zapata is charged with dealing in cocaine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and theft of a firearm, a level 6 felony.

A probable cause affidavit shows that a Floyd County Police officer responded at about 8:35 p.m. Friday to a complaint at the McDonald's at Lafollette Station in Floyds Knobs. A caller had stated that a White man in a dark hoodie was blocking the entrance to the restaurant.

The officer states in the affidavit that upon arrival, he found Zapata "swaying back and forth and talking to himself incoherently."

Zapata told the officer, according to the affidavit, that he had eaten some marijuana edibles and was waiting for a ride. The officer states in the affidavit that Zapata reached into his pockets. The officer asked Zapata if he had any weapons on him, and he responded that he had a gun in his front pocket, according to the affidavit.

Zapata began reaching into his hoodie when the officer yelled at him to stop and put his hands up, according to the affidavit. The officer states that Zapata complied and he placed him in handcuffs.

While searching Zapata the officer found two handguns, one of which was a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm that was reported as stolen out of Louisville.

The officer continued the search and found about 151 grams of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. According to the affidavit, the substance was found in five separate bags with varying weights.

The officer said he also found 11 grams of methamphetamine and $6,013 on Zapata during the search.

"I'm proud of the work of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department in protecting our community," Lane said Tuesday, as he added the charges are allegations and that Zapata is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

"Keeping our community safe does not just rely on our officers but also citizens speaking up to protect others."