Police: Jenners man brandishes shotgun, rams car of woman fleeing to barracks

A woman was driving frantically with two juveniles toward the Somerset state police barracks Sunday night. On the way, the man she was running from rammed his vehicle into the back of hers. The vehicle was driven by Brandon Scott Kishlock, according to a police report.

The alleged domestic dispute occurred at a Jenners home and also involved a 15-year-old male, another younger male juvenile and a shotgun, police said.

When the woman loaded up the two juveniles and drove toward the state police barracks, Kishlock followed in his vehicle and "intentionally rammed the back of (the woman's) vehicle" when she stopped at a stop sign, he wrote.

According to a state police report and criminal complaint, Brandon Scott Kishlock, 39, pointed a shotgun at the woman and one of the juveniles during an altercation and threatened to kill them. The weapon "was forcefully removed from him (by a male juvenile)," Trooper Byron Margosiak wrote.

Kishlock then turned around on Route 219.

"Damage was observed on both vehicles that match the description of the events that had taken place," state police said.

A short time later, Kishlock's vehicle was seen at his residence and police attempted to contact him. He opened the front door several times, once holding a rifle and continued to refuse commands to leave the residence "for an extended amount of time," according to a probable-cause affidavit written by Margosiak.

He eventually left the house through a back door and walked toward the troopers. Kishlock then refused to obey verbal commands, police said. "Multiple taser discharges from multiple troopers" were fired to be able to arrest him, Margosiak wrote.

Kishlock was arraigned Monday before on call District Judge William Seger of Windber.

At arraignments, district judges read the charges, makes sure the accused understands them, decides about bail and sets the preliminary hearing.

Kishlock was charged with 16 counts of seven offenses that range from felonies to misdemeanors to summaries. They are three counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a third-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary; two counts each of endanger welfare of children, third-degree felony; and terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, a first-degree misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor; and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

He is in Somerset County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Seger.

The next step is a preliminary hearing where the purpose is to ensure that the prosecution is able to present enough evidence and testimony to support the criminal charges. Such a hearing is not a trial; nonetheless, it is important because the district judge has the power to dismiss charges if the prosecution cannot produce actual evidence that a defendant committed the charged offenses. If that happens, then the case ends and does not go up to the trial court.

Kishlock's preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. April 6 before District Judge Susan Mankamyer of Boswell.

No defense attorney is listed on the court docket for Kishlock.

