Police: New Jersey man broke into Prospect home

Oct. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A New Jersey man was jailed Saturday, accused of breaking into a Prospect residence, assaulting a child and damaging a table and air conditioning unit, authorities said.

Johnstown police charged Tarice N. Boyd, 33, of Newark, with burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief and public drunkenness.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman living on Gray Avenue said she was upstairs when she heard her daughter screaming that someone was trying to break in.

The woman went downstairs when she heard glass breaking and found Boyd assaulting the girl and pushing her onto the couch.

Boyd began arguing with the woman who called 911.

Boyd allegedly threw things around the apartment and kicked the air conditioning unit out of the window.

The woman said someone had dropped off Boyd, who was looking for a place to stay, the complaint said.

Boyd was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.