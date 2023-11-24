Police: 'John Doe' tried to deposit stolen check for $76,191 in Muncie bank

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man who allegedly tried to deposit a stolen check for more than $76,000 has been arrested by Muncie police.

The man first identified himself by the name found on the eheck, that of a man from Staten Island, New York. He also had a photo ID card with that name, although police said it was fake.

The man later said he was actually Roland Ramirez, 58, of the Bronx. a borough of New York City.

"We cannot confirm that to be his real name at this time," an officer wrote Monday in an affidavit.

The man is referred to in that document as "John Doe."

Investigators said the man tried to deposit the check — a Veterans Affairs compensation check for $76,191.66, at the Northwest Bank branch at 2910 W. Jackson St. — on Tuesday.

He had opened an account at the Muncie bank on Monday.

The Muncie officer said the checks offered by the man were "stolen from New York, where John Doe admitted to living in."

'Doe' was preliminarily charged with two counts of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, forgery, identity deception, theft, conspiracy to commit theft and having a false government ID.

He continued to be held without bond Friday in the Delaware County jail.

In other crime news:

Recklessness: A Delaware County man is accused of holding a handgun to the throat of a female acquaintance.

Joshua Mark Arnett Jr., 24, of rural Yorktown, is preliminarily charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, strangulation and criminal recklessness.

The woman said Arnett assaulted her during a disagreement on Oct. 28.

In addition to threatening her with the firearm, she said he also choked her into unconsciousness. She said he also picked her up and "body slammed" her down, breaking one of her front teeth,

Arnett was arrested Tuesday when Delaware County sheriff's deputies served a warrant at a home along County Road 800-W. He was later released after posting a $15,000 bond at the Delaware County jail.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 'John Doe' held for fraud, theft after trying to deposit $76K check