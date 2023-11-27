Police: Johnston officer exchanges gunfire with suspect after chase through Providence

A Johnston police officer returned fire at a suspect during a chase that went into Providence early Monday, the Johnston police said.

The officer was not hit by gunfire, and it's unclear if the suspect was hit, Johnston Police Chief Mark A. Vieira said in a press release.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. near Maynard Street and Unit Street in Providence.

The Johnston officer began chasing the suspect after the North Providence police broadcast a message to look out for a silver GMC Savana in relation to a shooting in Providence, Vieira said.

Within minutes of the broadcast, the officer spotted the GMC on Newman Avenue in Johnston and pursued it, the police said. The pursuit continued into Providence on Manton and Chalkstone avenues, the police said.

Near Maynard and Unit streets, the GMC stopped and both occupants ran away, the police said. While the officer ran after the suspects, one of them turned and fired multiple times at the officer, the police said. That's when the officer returned fire, the police said.

The suspects got away and the police are still trying to identify them, Vieira said.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Johnston police, the state police and the attorney general's office, Vieira said.

