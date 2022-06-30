Police: Johnstown-area man found with fentanyl, scuffled with officers

Jun. 30—A Johnstown-area man fought with police officers before being apprehended in a Ligonier parking lot with 50 grams of raw fentanyl in his possession, investigators alleged Wednesday.

According to state police, 25-year-old Cortez Haselrig, son of late former Pittsburgh Steelers player Carlton Haselrig, attempted to flee from police after he showed up for a drug sale to a confidential informant at a supermarket on Walnut Street in Ligonier.

Police said that Cortez Haselrig injured one officer's hand before he was taken into custody.

According to Trooper Joseph Lauricia, investigators arranged a controlled buy with Haselrig following a four-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Westmoreland County.

Lauricia alleged that Haselrig agreed to a deal and a meeting place through a FaceTime video call, saying he would supply 50 grams of the drug in raw form — enough to fill 2,500 glassine packets, or stamp bags.

After he arrived in a Kia Forte, multiple marked state police vehicles pulled in as well, according to Lauricia. Haselrig allegedly accelerated and tried to maneuver around the cars before coming to a stop.

Police removed him from the vehicle by force after he resisted commands to exit the vehicle, police wrote. He was charged with resisting arrest, accused of continuing to resist officers even after he was "on the ground," Lauricia said, adding that one arresting officer sustained a "substantial" hand injury.

A knotted baggie containing white powder that police said appeared to be fentanyl was found concealed when Haselrig was searched, police alleged.

The state police were assisted by Westmoreland County detectives, Ligonier Valley police, Penn Township police and the Department of Homeland Security in the drug investigation that led to Haselrig's arrest, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

"I thank all of the law enforcement departments and officers involved in this investigation and arrest for their dedication and commitment to fight the war on drugs in our county and beyond," she said in a release to media.

Court records, which list Haselrig with addresses in Geistown and Old Conemaugh Borough, show he was lodged in Westmoreland County Prison on charges including drug possession and criminal use of a communications facility.