Police: Johnstown man admits starting arson fire

Mar. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of setting fire to a woman's Ford Explorer because he was angry about a failed relationship, authorities said.

City police detectives charged David H. Yuhas, 65, of the 100 block of Millcreek Hollow, with arson, risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief and stalking.

According to a complaint affidavit, Yuhas was captured on security video setting fire to the vehicle in the 100 block of Chandler Avenue on Jan. 9.

Police detectives spoke with Yuhas on Feb. 3 and he admitted to setting the vehicle on fire, they said.

Yuhas had parked his vehicle in a nearby church parking lot. He allegedly lit a cloth on fire and threw it at the Explorer. He picked up the cloth and then threw it into the Explorer "causing a massive firebomb," the affidavit said.

Yuhas climbed back into his vehicle and drove away.

The owner of the Explorer said she had purchased the vehicle a day earlier.

Yuhas said he started the fire "because he was not in his right mind due to (victim) breaking off the relationship," the affidavit said.

Yuhas was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.