Police: Johnstown man assaulted, robbed woman, led chase through city

Apr. 10—A Johnstown man is accused of assaulting a woman in Westmont on Thursday, robbing her of her $800 cellphone and stealing her SUV, then leading police on a chase through the city.

West Hills Regional police charged William Eugene Huddleston, 32, of the 1000 block of Boyd Avenue, with aggravated assault, robbery, strangulation, theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.

According to a criminal complaint, Huddleston was with the woman at a home in the 900 block of Bucknell Avenue when he became angry because she would not give him a ride. Huddleston allegedly strangled her, stole her cellphone and keys and drove off in her 2012 Kia Sorento.

The woman was taken by Hilltop EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.

West Hills police found the Kia Sorento parked on Boyd Avenue. When they questioned Huddleston, he allegedly jumped into the SUV and sped away.

A police officer discontinued the chase when Huddleston allegedly sped through three stop signs in an area with children and adults.

Huddleston was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.