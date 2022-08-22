Police say Johnstown man assaults woman, threatens to run her over

Aug. 22—JOHNSTOWN — A Johnstown man was jailed Sunday, accused of strangling a woman and threatening to run her over with his Jeep in Susquehanna Township, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Anthony Michael Nichols, 30, of the 300 block of Third Street, with strangulation, terroristic threats, DUI, simple assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers who responded to a domestic dispute at 1:18 a.m. said they found Nichols standing outside a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 1100 block of Shawna Road with a 9mm handgun in his pocket and an open can of beer on the driver's side floor.

Troopers spoke with a woman who alleged that Nichols strangled her and slapped the cell phone from her hand when she tried to call police. When the woman was on the ground, Nichols reportedly said, "I'll run you over," an affidavit said.

Nicholas told troopers the woman climbed out of the vehicle when he placed his hands near her shoulder.

Nicholas said he drove down the road, turned around and told her to get back in the car, the affidavit said.

Troopers said Nicholas was sent to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, in Hastings, where a blood test showed his blood alcohol content was .09%.

Nicholas was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, of Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.