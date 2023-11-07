Police: Johnstown man faces charges in Windber arson

Nov. 7—WINDBER, Pa. — A Johnstown man faces arson charges after he set fire outside a Windber apartment complex, causing $10,000 in damages, authorities allege.

Windber police charged Matthew Robert Farmer, 19, of the 200 block of Strayer Street, with arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

According to a complaint affidavit, Windber police and firefighters were called on Oct. 25 to the 200 block of Stadium Terrace for a reported large brush fire near several occupied apartment buildings.

The fire scorched about 1,600 square feet of land, endangering the tenants, the affidavit said.

The Stadium Terrace manager reported receiving text messages, saying Farmer was in the area at the time. Police said they found Farmer hiding in a bedroom closet inside a Stadium Terrace apartment.

Farmer allegedly used a lighter to set leaves on fire before running away.

No injuries were reported. Farmer will answer the charges before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.

Farmer is being held in Somerset County Jail.