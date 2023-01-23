Police: Johnstown man with handgun threatens to shoot woman, kill himself

Jan. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday, accused of firing shots near a building at Solomon Homes. The man had threatened to kill a woman and then kill himself, Johnstown police allege.

Police charged Eric Prosser, 30, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, with aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm, terroristic threats and drug possession.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Solomon Street at 4:57 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired.

A woman said she was hiding in a neighbor's apartment after Prosser threatened to kill her and then shoot himself.

Prosser allegedly fired shots into a parked vehicle after making repeated phone calls stating that he was "bringing the heat."

Police recovered several shell casings in the roadway and found broken glass from the parked car.

A neighbor reported seeing a gray Chevrolet Impala speeding away from the scene. Police later found the Impala parked outside Building 14 and recovered more shell casings that matched those found at the shooting scene, the affidavit said.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for one of the apartments. They seized a Glock 9mm with a "switch" that turns the firearm into a fully automatic handgun.

Police also found a plastic bag with vials filled with a white substance.

Police said Prosser is a convicted felon and not legally permitted to carry a firearm.

Prosser was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after he was denied bail.