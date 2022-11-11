Police: Johnstown man sends child porn video to Gettysburg woman

Nov. 11—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of filming a sex act with a child and sending the cellphone video to a woman in Gettysburg who then called police, authorities said.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation charged Effie Michael Bazan, 31, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, with sexual abuse of children.

According to a complaint affidavit, Bazan and the woman met online using a group chatting application.

They exchanged phone numbers on Sept. 23 and began communicating via text message.

On Sept. 30, Bazan reportedly told the woman that he had sex with the 5-year-old girl who he was caring for, but said it wasn't his fault because the child made him do it, the affidavit said.

Bazan allegedly sent the woman a short video of the incident.

Police say Bazan sent the woman an obscene photo of himself and also sent images of child pornography to online users, the affidavit said.

The woman stopped communicating with Bazan and notified police.

Bazan was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.