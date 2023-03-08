Police: Johnstown man surrenders after three-hour standoff

Mar. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Monday, accused of firing two shots from a handgun on Railroad Street and surrendering after a three-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

City police charged Adriese Wylie Ingram, 42, of the 700 block of Railroad Street, with possession of a prohibited firearm, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman on Railroad Street reported that Ingram, her neighbor, fired two shots outside her apartment after she refused to come outside.

Video footage and text messages allegedly show Ingram stating he was going to smoke a "big bag of crack cocaine" and then get into her house through the basement.

The Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team was dispatched when Ingram allegedly refused to come outside. A three-hour standoff ended when Ingram surrendered without incident, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police allegedly recovered a handgun at the residence and found two spent .380 casings on the street.

Ingram was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.