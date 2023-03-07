Police: Johnstown man surrenders after three-hour standoff

Mar. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Monday, accused of firing two shots from a handgun on Railroad Street and surrendering after a three-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

City police charged Adriese Wylie Ingram, 42, of the 700 block of Railroad Street, with possession of a firearm prohibited, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman on Railroad Street reported that Ingram, her neighbor, fired two shots outside her apartment after she refused to come outside.

Video footage and text messages reportedly show Ingram stating he was going to smoke a "big bag of crack cocaine" and then get into her house through the basement.

The Cambria County Emergency Response Team was dispatched when Ingram refused of come outside.

A three-hour standoff ended when Ingram surrendered without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police recovered a handgun at the residence and found two spent .380mm casings on the street.

Ingram was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.