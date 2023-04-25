Police: Johnstown man threatens CamTran bus driver

Apr. 25—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Friday, accused of threatening to shoot a CamTran bus driver who told him to get off the bus for not wearing a shirt, authorities said.

City police charged Quavonte Eggleton, 20, of the 1100 block of Edson Avenue, with terroristic threats, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, police responded to an alleged threat made on a bus along Franklin Street in the Roxbury section of Johnstown.

Eggleton was asked to get off the bus after he boarded without wearing a shirt. The driver cited CamTran's policy on clothing, but Eggleton refused to leave and police were contacted.

Eggleton allegedly threatened the driver saying that he "knows his face and will return and shoot the bus up."

Police found Eggleton at the Main Street bus terminal, where he continued to make threats, the affidavit said.

Eggleton allegedly fought with officers who attempted to detain him. He was handcuffed and taken to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street.

Eggleton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% $60,000 bond.