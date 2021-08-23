Police: Johnstown man tried to run over officer

Aug. 23—A Johnstown man faces assault and drug charges, accused of trying to run over a city police officer who found him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle with the engine running, authorities said.

City police charged Paul Allan Fatula, 37, of Marble Alley, with aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, a police officer found Fatula slumped over the wheel of a 2009 Ford Escape in the parking lot of Vine Street Towers on Friday.

The officer tapped on the window, but Fatula was unresponsive, the complaint said.

As the officer walked in front of the Escape toward the passenger side, Fatula awoke. The officer ordered Fatula out of the car, but he allegedly drove at the officer.

Fatula was taken into custody at gunpoint, the complaint said.

Police reportedly found one stamp bag of heroin and a heroin-filled syringe.

Fatula was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and released on $25,0000 unsecured bond.