Police: Johnstown man tries to lure girl into van

Jul. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday, accused of offering a girl money to lure her into his van as she walked home from Gittler's Aquarium and Aviary on Ohio Street, authorities said.

City police detectives charged Gary Kreiger, 72, of the 2200 block of Woodcrest Drive, with two counts each of luring a child into a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and corruption of minors.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman called police on May 8 saying a man followed her daughter in a white van, attempting to lure her into the vehicle.

The girl told police the van stopped along Ohio Street and the driver asked her if she needed a ride, and when she said no, he drove away, turned around and came back and asked her if she needed money, the affidavit said.

The girl allegedly picked out Kreiger from a photo lineup.

Kreiger was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.