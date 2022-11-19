Police: Johnstown woman admits stabbing murder victim; 8 people facing charges

Nov. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman allegedly has admitted stabbing to death 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa, according to a state police affidavit.

Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18, of Gray Street, Johnstown, is one of eight people accused of kidnapping Garreffa on Oct. 20 from his grandmother's home in Buffington Township, Indiana County. Garreffa's body was found two days later, authorities have said.

In an amended criminal complaint, police state that Edwards "confessed to stabbing (Garreffa) several times" with an edged weapon.

Homicide investigators said Garreffa was beaten, stomped on and died from multiple stab wounds to the upper body, neck and head. His body was found in tall grass near Oneida Mine Road in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County, about two miles from his grandmother's home.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. said the investigation is ongoing, with "many more" interviews scheduled. Authorities have obtained warrants in Indiana, Cambria and Allegheny counties to search residences, vehicles, lakes and fields, Manzi said. He would not say if police recovered the weapon used.

Garreffa had attended school in Butler County before transferring as a senior to Forest Hills School District in Cambria County. He studied off campus while living in Lilly Borough and graduated from Forest Hills High School in 2021.

Homicide investigators continue to piece together a motive for the killing. They believe Garreffa was "coerced" into leaving his grandmother's residence.

Police have said Garreffa's cousin, Isaac Buchkoski, played a role in the events of Oct. 20.

Court documents state that the day he went missing, Garreffa had a verbal dispute with Buchkoski, who resided in the 200 block of Cooper Avenue in Johnstown. Criminal investigators believe Buchkoski "bore ill will" toward Garreffa stemming from an earlier incident involving Buchkoski's girlfriend.

Witnesses allegedly told investigators that Buchkoski's girlfriend, Summer Settlemyer, 18, also of the 200 block of Cooper Avenue, and a third person initiated a plan to "abduct and assault" Garreffa.

Buchkoski allegedly said, "He will be dead before the end of the day," a court affidavit reads.

Authorities have called it a "personal grievance."

Authorities recovered a red 2001 Dodge Caravan believed to have been used in the kidnapping.

Seven adults and a 14-year-old have been arrested. The adults are Edwards; Buchkoski; Settlemyer; Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Indiana; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, of Johnstown; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, of Johnstown; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, of Johnstown.

State police in Indiana have charged the seven adults with kidnapping, homicide and aggravated assault.

The seven suspects will be in Indiana County court for preliminary hearings on Jan. 13 before District Judge Susanne Steffee, of Homer City. They are being held without bond in Indiana County Jail.

The 14-year-old girl, from Johnstown, is in juvenile custody.