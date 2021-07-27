Police: Johnstown woman bit officer during arrest

Jul. 27—A Johnstown woman faces assault charges, accused of biting a police officer who was attempting to arrest her for punching another woman at the bus terminal on Monday, authorities said.

City police charged Sheri Ann Hare, 45, of the 400 block of Somerset Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, Hare was intoxicated when she allegedly punched the woman in the head near the CamTran bus terminal on Main Street.

Hare allegedly fought with a police officer who attempted to place her in handcuffs.

During the scuffle, Hare allegedly bit the officer on the left hand.

She was taken to the ground, and a motorist who was driving by stopped his vehicle and helped to control Hare until other officers arrived, the complaint said.

Police said the incident began when Hare fell down and people laughed.

The officer was treated for a bite wound in the emergency room of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.

Hare was arraigned Monday by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and freed on bond.