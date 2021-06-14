Police: Johnstown woman stabbed man with box cutter

Jun. 14—A Johnstown woman was arraigned on Monday, accused of stabbing a man with a box cutter, sending him to the hospital with multiple injuries, authorities said.

City police charged Hayle Teanne Rojas, 18, of the 100 block of Worth Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out between the two in the area of Central Avenue and Osborne Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The argument turned physical and Rojas allegedly stabbed the man. A witness was able to separate the pair, the complaint said.

The victim was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, where he was treated for a laceration near the rib cage and a puncture wound to his back.

Police said they found the box cutter.

Rojas was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger and released on $15,000 unsecured bond.

