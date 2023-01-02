Police: Johnstown woman stabs man

Jan. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was jailed Sunday, accused of stabbing a man when he ended their relationship, authorities said.

Richland Township police charged Nefertiti Jameelah Whitlow, 29, of Oakhurst Homes, with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

According to a complaint affidavit, police responded to McDonald's on Scalp Avenue on Saturday for a reported stabbing.

Police allegedly found a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and a man in the parking lot with heavily blood-stained clothing.

The man allegedly told police he was stabbed by Whitlow, who was in the passenger seat.

The man allegedly told police that when he told Whitlow he was breaking off the relationship, she threatened to commit murder/suicide.

The victim said that as they were driving along Kleban Drive, Whitlow began punching him and grabbed the steering wheel.

Whitlow allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him numerous time, the affidavit said.

The victim was taken by East Hills EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with four puncture wounds to the torso, multiple stab wounds to the forearms and a collapsed lung, the affidavit said.

Whitlow was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.