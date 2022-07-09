Police: Johnstown woman taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Jul. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Saturday with a gunshot wound to her lower body, city police said.

Johnstown Police Sgt. Evan Dabbs said officers were called to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in the city's Moxham neighborhood at approximately 7:30 a.m. to find the woman outside with a non-life threatening injury.

"In terms of how she was wounded or how it happened, we can't rule anything out at this point," Dabbs said.

At the early stage of the investigation, the incident appeared to be isolated, he said during an interview at the scene.

Johnstown Police officers were canvassing the 200 block of Grove Avenue, looking for evidence and conducting interviews Saturday morning.

Hilltop EMS transported the woman to Memorial Medical Center, according to Cambria County 911 officials.

Anyone who heard gunshots early Saturday or may have witnessed anything unusual in the area is asked to contact city police through the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.