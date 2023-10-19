Police: Joint task force, with help from SWAT, search home for narcotics

EVANSVILLE — The heavy police presence observed in Evansville's Eastview neighborhood Thursday afternoon stemmed from a narcotics investigation, a police department spokesperson said.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, with assistance from the EPD's Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, served a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Margybeth Avenue, according to Sgt. Anna Gray.

Officers detained multiple people, but as of 4:30 p.m., it remained unclear if any arrests were made. Neighbors said they heard law enforcement calling out via loudspeakers earlier in the afternoon.

"There have been ongoing complaints from a particular address," Sgt. Anna Gray told the Courier & Press. "(The joint task force) has been investigating and developed enough probable cause for a search warrant. SWAT assisted with the initial contact (and) entry."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Gray said the department may release additional information at a later time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Multiple people detained following Evansville narcotics investigation