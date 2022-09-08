Police: Joplin man charged with hitting woman with brick

Sep. 8—A 52-year-old Joplin man was taken into custody Sunday night after police say he hit a woman in the head with a brick when she became angry about the condition in which he returned a blanket she had lent him.

John L. Hellams was charged with second-degree assault after the incident shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday near East Sixth Street and Virginia Avenue.

Joplin police Sgt. Jason Stump said Stacy R. Perkins, 49, became upset when Hellams returned a blanket to her that appeared to be urine-soaked. Hellams responded by picking up a brick and throwing it at her. The brick hit her in the head, Stump said.

Stump said Perkins did not require medical attention in the wake of the assault.