Police: Joplin man in custody for alleged fatal shooting of daughter

Jan. 10—A Joplin man is in custody after allegedly shooting his teenage daughter during a domestic disturbance over the weekend, according to police.

Joplin police were called at 9:46 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 300 block of South Connor Avenue for a report of gunshots, according to a news release from police Capt. Will Davis. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound, the release said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said. An autopsy is scheduled.

The girl's 59-year-old father, Todd J. Mayes, is in custody at the Joplin City Jail, police said.

Investigators are working with the Jasper County prosecuting attorney's office on charges for the suspect, according to the release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

