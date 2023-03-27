Police: Joplin pair died of gunshot wounds

Mar. 27—Autopsies have determined that a woman and man discovered deceased last week inside a residence on Broadway Street died of gunshot wounds, Joplin police said Monday.

The autopsies conducted Friday in Springfield on the bodies of Savanna Bell, 24, and Jason Shofler, 44, confirmed that the cause of both deaths was gunshots, police Capt. William Davis said.

But the investigation of the shootings remains ongoing with no information released as yet regarding the manner in which the two were killed or if any suspects are being sought.

"We can say a single weapon was recovered at the scene," Davis said.

He declined to comment on where the gun was found in relation to the bodies or if it had been confirmed as the weapon used to shoot both Bell and Shofler.

Davis said the officers who discovered the bodies Wednesday morning at 1403 E. Broadway St. went there in response to a request for a well-being check on its occupants. He said a family member made the request after going to the address and being unable to get anyone to come to the door.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.