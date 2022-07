Yahoo News Video

In response to the shooting of two police officers on July 4, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney conveyed deep frustration with gun laws and his inability as mayor to protect his constituents from violence. "If I had the ability to take care of guns, I would. But the Legislature won't let us. The U.S. Congress won't let us. The governor does the best he can. Our attorney general does the best he can. But this is a gun country. It's crazy,” said Kenney. “I'm waiting for something bad to happen all the time. So, I'll be happy when I'm not here, when I'm not the mayor, and I can enjoy things again,” he added.