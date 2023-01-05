How police justified arrest of Idaho stabbings suspect: Read affidavit for yourself

Below, read the arrest warrant that a Moscow, Idaho, police officer filed in support of prosecutors’ request for a warrant for the arrest of Bryan C. Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student in criminology, in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house.

Beneath the warrant is an Idaho magistrate judge’s order decreeing that probable cause existed for Kohberger’s arrest.

Both documents were released Thursday as Kohberger, of Pennsylvania, made his initial appearance in a Latah County, Idaho, courtroom to face first-degree murder charges.

Chrome users note: Some users of the Chrome browser have reported seeing blank boxes or error messages when viewing these embedded documents. If you have trouble, please try a different browser.

