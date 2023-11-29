Police: Juvenile arrested for bringing gun onto grounds of South Boston charter school

Police arrested a juvenile for allegedly bringing a gun to school on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the Up Academy on Dorchester Street around 2:07 p.m. for a report of a found weapon located a firearm on school grounds, according to Boston Police. It is unclear if the gun was loaded.

The Up Academy is a tuition-free, college-preparatory elementary and middle school that serves students grades K1-8, according to their website.

Authorities arrested a juvenile male for possession of the weapon.

No injuries were reported.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Up Academy for comment.

No further information was immediately avaialable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

