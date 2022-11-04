Police: Juvenile arrested after false shooter threat to Pleasant Run Middle School

Colerain Township police say a juvenile was arrested in connection with a false active shooter call made to Pleasant Run Middle School on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched around 8:32 a.m. to the middle school for a report of an active shooter, police said in a news release.

The threat was ultimately discovered to be false, police said, adding a school resource officer worked with the Northwest Local School District to verify that the juvenile placed under arrest was the one who made the call.

The district had all of its schools on lockdown while local law enforcement and school administrators investigated.

Colerain police said they consulted with the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, as well as federal agencies, during the investigation. The unnamed juvenile will be prosecuted through the Hamilton County Juvenile Court, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Juvenile arrested after false shooter threat to Colerain middle school