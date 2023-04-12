Police: Juvenile in custody in connection with Kalispell shooting

Apr. 11—Authorities say a suspect in Monday morning's alleged shooting in Kalispell is in custody and is being held at the Missoula County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Kalispell Police officers initially responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in the southwest section of the city on April 10, officials said in a press release. As they arrived, they learned that a gun had been fired, authorities said.

Upon securing the scene, officers found one individual suffering from a gunshot wound. Taken to an area hospital for treatment, that person is now in stable condition, officials said.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the minor taken into custody. The teenager, a resident of Kalispell, is being held for assault with a weapon.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Capt. Ryan Bartholomew at (406) 758-7793.