Police: Juvenile killed, another arrested after fatal shooting

May 11—A juvenile was arrested Wednesday night after the fatal shooting of another juvenile at a home in Yuba City, the Yuba City Police Department said Thursday.

According to the department, a 911 call was received at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding a person who was shot inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Gray Avenue. Officers who arrived on the scene located a juvenile male who had been fatally shot, officials said.

The suspect in the alleged shooting, according to the department, fled the scene prior to the arrival of Yuba City officers. After searching the surrounding neighborhood, members of the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit arrived to speak with witnesses and process the crime scene, officials said.

At about 11:20 p.m., the suspect in the alleged shooting, described as a juvenile male, turned himself in at the Yuba City Police Department. Officials said he was booked into the Tri County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility and charged with murder.

Officials said the case will be turned over to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office for prosecution, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The Yuba City Police Department said the alleged shooting "appears to be an isolated incident" and that there is "no additional threat to the public." The weapon allegedly used in the shooting was located and seized by investigators at the scene, officials said.